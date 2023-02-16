February 19, 2023: Performances from Walking Phoenix and Nicole Jasperse

On your radio on Sunday, February 19, at 5pm:

Tune in to listen to two performances from regional musicians: Fargo indie band Walking Phoenix, and Moorhead singer/songwriter Nicole Jasperse.

These performances were recorded for the 2023 season of Prairie Musicians, which wraps up its new season on Thursday, February 23, at 9pm on Prairie Public's television service.

—

Walking Phoenix is an indie-alternative rock band that hails from the Fargo, ND, and Moorhead, MN, region of the Red River Valley. Their debut album ‘American Dreams’ is gaining recognition throughout the world of music.

Follow Walking Phoenix

Website: walkingphoenixofficial.com

Instagram: @walkingphoenixofficial

Facebook: @walkingphoenixofficial

Nicole Jasperse is a songwriter, singer, and instrumentalist from Moorhead, MN, who blends folk and rock music with a unique style of finger-picking and is joined by fellow musicians whom she’s known since middle school. Nicole released her second LP, ‘Shallow Breaths,’ in the spring of 2022.

Follow Nicole Jasperse

Instagram: @nicole.jasperse