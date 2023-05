Sunday, May 7, at 5pm:

NHPR’s Outside/In podcast presents The Race to Net Zero: Will EVs Get Us there fast enough?

Transitioning to electric vehicles is essential to meeting our climate goals. But there are so many barriers to overcome – from expanding EV charging infrastructure, to updating the power grid, to mining the metals that make batteries go.

So what if replacing every gas car with an electric car isn’t our best option to net zero?