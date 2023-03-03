Minneapolis hip-hop artist Nur-D on his upcoming album, touring, and more

Minneapolis hip-hop artist Nur-D has released a number of original albums — most recently, his 2022 release Mixtape 3. In 2020, he released "38th" and "Chicago Avenue," a double album made in response to the murder of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed.

From the project’s album bio: “Thousands of people took to the streets to demand change, justice, and found something in the midst of the anger and grief ... Community. This project is an extension of that community. It is the joy and pain of a people.”

Tom Brosseau interviewed Nur-D at his home. Listen to the conversation above as they talk about his stage name, his upcoming album, his influences, and more.

This conversation is from Episode 67 of The Great American Folk Show, airing Saturday, March 4, at 5pm on Prairie Public.