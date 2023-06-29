Fargo's Kary Janousek practices tintype photography

Kary Janousek is a photographer based in Fargo, North Dakota. Her downtown studio is at the top of the Masonic Block building, and in a way, it's a perfect place for what she does: Firstly, for all the natural light that streams through the many tall windows that line the building.

Secondly, because she does tintype and ambrotype photography. Her profession and the building where she operates her business both date back to the 1800s.

Tom Brosseau visited Kary's studio to have his portrait taken, and see the tintype process in action. Listen above.

Photo: Tom Brosseau photographed by Kary Janousek / Old School Collodion.

—

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show, Episode 80. New episodes air Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.

This segment is also a part of FM Arts, a special radio series of profiles, performances, and discussions with artists in the Fargo-Moorhead area. FM Arts is funded by The Arts Partnership, with support from the Cities of Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.