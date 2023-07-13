Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand and "A Gathering of Teddys"

Joe Wiegand is a performer in Medora, North Dakota, portraying Theodore Roosevelt on stage in a one-man show called The Teddy Roosevelt Show. He’s been doing it for over a decade — and he’s become so widely known and appreciated for what he does that audiences come from all over the country to see him.

He is also in charge of the annual Gathering of Teddys that takes place in Medora, where a dozen or so Roosevelt reprisors come to town to entertain, learn, and hone their craft where the real Roosevelt came to live and ranch.

Joe visited with Tom Brosseau to talk about reprising Roosevelt, and this year's gathering on July 14-16, 2023. Listen above.

—

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show, Episode 81. New episodes air Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.