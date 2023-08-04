Dakota Diners: Krugers Kitchen

Located in the small town of Rhame, North Dakota, Krugers Kitchen is "home cooking at its best."

Opened in 2017 by local caterer Julie Kruger, the cafe serves a faithful menu of breakfast, lunch, and dinner classics — but Tom Brosseau visited the restaurant to try their special coulotte sirloin.

Listen above to join Tom's visit to Krugers Kitchen, and hear his conversation with Julie, in this segment of Dakota Diners.

This segment is from The Great American Folk Show, Episode 83. New episodes air Saturdays at 5pm on Prairie Public.