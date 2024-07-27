The Great American Folk Show: Episode 116

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 116 features celebrated session musician Randall Bramblett, singer-songwriter Annie Bacon, Chicago musician Marian Runk, and author Sheryl Kaskowitz on her book, “A Chance to Harmonize: How FDR’s Hidden Music Unit Sought To Save America From The Great Depression — One Song At A Time.”

Plus, Tom tells the tale of Alluvium the Stallion in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and shares an original song.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.

