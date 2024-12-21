The Great American Folk Show: Christmas Special 2024

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Our 2024 Christmas special features actor and comedian John C. Reilly, Scandinavian singer-songwriter Sofia Talvik, motorbike folksinger Cameron Knowler, musician Shelley Short, and an interview and song from former Prairie Public radio director Bill Thomas.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau, and produced by Prairie Public Broadcasting. Original instrumentation by Burkum Boys. Additional music by Sean Watkins. Special flyer design by DLT. Photo by Eric and Jackie Hylden.