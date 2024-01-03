Have you ever wondered what it's like to be inside of a B-52, or are you curious about the expertise and readiness of our missile operators?
Join Main Street for an exclusive journey into the Minot Air Force Base — a series of conversations with leadership and the unsung heroes in this crucial military hub in Minot, North Dakota.
Latest Stories
-
Col. Chris Cain discusses his journey from teacher to Air Force Commander and B-52s' role. Plus, Sue Balcom's holiday egg recipes on Main Street Eats.
-
Col. Jimmy Schlabach discusses his Air Force journey, ICBM upgrades at Minot AFB, the importance of the nuclear triad, and airmen's well-being in Minot. (FULL INTERVIEW).