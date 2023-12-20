Col. Chris Cain, Minot Air Force Base; Sue Balcom, Eggs & Holidays

Main Street features Colonel Chris Cain discussing his transition from high school geography teacher to Air Force Commander. He covers his career progression, focusing on his time at Barksdale, the Pentagon, and Minot Air Force Base. Cain delves into the evolution and significance of B-52 bombers in strategic roles, recruitment challenges at Minot, the nuclear triad's importance, and ethical aspects of nuclear warfare. He highlights the strategic value of Minot AFB, airmen's pride, and balancing mission focus with personnel welfare. Additionally, Sue Balcom presents a segment on easy, versatile egg recipes for holiday cooking in Main Street Eats.

Col. Chris Cain Transcript (Full Interview)

Main Street

Welcome to Main Street. I'm Craig Blumenshine and today we are honored to be joined by Colonel Chris Cain, Commander of the 5th Operations Group at the Minot Air Force Base. Colonel, welcome to Main Street.

Col. Chris Cain

Thank you so much. Thank you for spending some time with me.

Main Street

Describe to me, Colonel, if you will, your journey on how you ended up here.

Col. Chris Cain

A lot of different assignments in the Air Force, but even before that I was a school teacher. I joined the Air Force a little bit later in life. But, you know, grew up in the B-52s, so went to navigator training.

We don't really do navigator training anymore. It's combat system operators that we have now. That training is done in Pensacola.

I got my initial training at Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. Quickly went into the B-52, went through the formal training unit and the pipeline, got assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, which is unusual because I'm from Bossier City, Louisiana. I joined the Air Force to see the world and they stationed me at home.

But an incredible first 10 years working my way through the line units, the 96th Bomb Squadron, the 20th Bomb Squadron, the 2nd Op Support Squadron, and then zipped on over to the MAJCOM, a new fledgling MAJCOM, Global Strike Command. So spent my first 10 years at Barksdale, did some schooling, have been to the Pentagon a couple of times, once doing ledge affairs, and then also worked for two chairmen, General Dunford and General Milley, in my most recent assignment. Did squadron command down at Barksdale in the 96th Bomb Squadron, but was fortunate enough to get picked up to be, you know, it's kind of like getting called up to the major leagues when you get assigned to Minot Air Force Base, and so was selected to be the ops group commander.

Had been doing this job for about a year and a half. It's been an incredible journey so far.

Main Street

I want to talk more about the B-52 and a lot of related things in just a minute, but I'm really curious, you said you were a teacher.

Col. Chris Cain

I was a school teacher and did a bunch of different odd things, but taught geography to high school students.

Main Street

Colonel, I've read where there's declining public confidence in the military generally in our country. So for someone like you who was in the private sector to then want to join the military is maybe a little different than folks might think about adjusting their careers today. Why is it, do you think, that the military isn't as popular perhaps as it was a decade, two decades, three decades ago?

Col. Chris Cain

I think it might simply be because there's a number of options, you know, in the private sector and then a lot of different options, whether it's, you know, business in America or, you know, just other endeavors where people feel that they have a calling, but certainly that we still have a large number of folks that want to serve this great country of ours and what better way to do it through the profession of arms. And so, you know, I contend that, you know, looking around Minot Air Force Base, you'll see eager, willing airmen that want to take up this very difficult profession in one of the most challenging environments too.

Main Street

Is it hard to recruit folks to come here?

Col. Chris Cain

To come here? You know, it depends on what folks are looking for. To me, we do see a lot of first-term airmen that get assigned to Minot Air Force Base.

And so, you know, it's probably a pretty quick wake-up call for a lot of folks if this is their first operational assignment. My hope is they understand, you know, the gravity of the work that we do here. We're up here high on the prairie, not by accident, to perform strategic deterrence and global strike capabilities at a moment's notice.

And there's very few places you can do that like you can up here. And so, I think once that they're indoctrinated and understand our mission, there's a large amount of pride with that.

Main Street

Let's talk about the B-52s. Sure. It's amazing to me that they were first deployed in the Air Force back in the 1950s.

Their role must have changed from then until now, and in fact, looking towards the future. Tell me about how it's used in modern military operations.

Col. Chris Cain

Wow. I mean, right now we're flying 1960 and 61 tails, is what you'll see out on the ramp. Obviously brought on board to conduct nuclear operations during the height of the Cold War.

This venerable airframe that was designed on the back of a bar napkin, you know, somewhere in a hotel in Seattle, Washington, all those years ago as a concept has turned out to be foundational to our bomber fleet. Obviously, we have B-21s coming online. We have B-2s and B-1s that are part of those long-range strike capabilities.

But into the future, the most venerable airframe that we have, the B-52, is going to be flying for decades alongside the B-21. And I think it's because it's an ingenious design, some of the best American engineering that you can think of. And we have an incredible maintenance team that is able to maintain it and fly it.

And then with investments from the Air Force, we're able to modernize it to keep it not only relevant, but very lethal.

Main Street

Can you give us some ideas of the technology that now has been upgraded and is a part of the B-52 that wasn't there years ago?

Col. Chris Cain

Sure. Over the years, you know, from its inception, we've upgraded the engines a number of times, and eight of them. And, you know, we even have into the future in our modernization plan, we have a commercial engine replacement program that's coming next that will replace the Pratt & Whitney TF-33s that we're currently operating.

So over the next decade, you will see us upgrade the engines yet again. And then the other things that we're going to be doing to the aircraft to keep it as lethal as it is today as we're going to upgrade the radar, obviously, the avionics are going to have to be updated. In order to open and close kill chains effectively, the data link system will also be upgraded over the year, over the coming years.

But yeah, going from the original mission set of nuclear deterrence, whether it's dropping gravity nuclear bombs all the way to nuclear missiles, we've evolved to where not only do we continue to do that foundational nuclear mission today with the standoff nuclear missiles that we employ today, but we also do everything from interdiction to close air support to maritime interdiction with these platforms. So there's a number of different mission sets that we do.

And the scariest thing about the B-52 is it can show up anywhere at any time, as long as we've got tankers to drag us there.

Main Street

How long of a runway support does the B-52 need to take off and land?

Col. Chris Cain

Usually we look for a runway a couple of miles long to take off and recover successfully. That's another thing about Minot that's incredible is we have one of the best air fields, I think, in the Department of Defense. It can reach out and touch anywhere else in the world that you can think of.

And it's a huge team that keeps the runway viable and active, even during inclement weather. Whether we get a nice clipper that comes through or anything, we have to be able to operate 24-7.

Main Street

Can you give us an idea of warfare scenarios where a B-52 might be called upon for its crew to take actions?

Col. Chris Cain

Part and parcel to that is we're doing that now in the strategic deterrence category. So my crews are ready to do the President's bidding any time and anywhere.

Main Street

And that includes the use of nuclear weapons.

Col. Chris Cain

Exactly. And so we can have long debates over when was the last time we used nuclear weapons. We're using them right now.

They are foundational to every diplomatic engagement that's out there. They are foundational to everything that we do in the Department of Defense. And so my airmen know and believe that them being prepared to execute that mission and being prepared to do it is their number one priority.

But as far as if we were to be called upon to do something conventionally, utilizing a number of different weapons that we have available to us, the crews are trained to get on the aircraft and they can go fly across the globe and recover in a different location. They can be regenerated and launched to launch everything from conventional cruise missiles of the JASM variety or they can do direct attack with GPS guided munitions or laser munitions to basically do whatever a combatant commander asks them to do. So they train for multiple different sets of missions.

And so that's why the B-52 is kind of like a Swiss Army now. It can do a lot of different things and the air crew have to be able to do a lot of different things.

Main Street

It's part of the nuclear triad. Right. There's sea based nuclear weapons, there's land based nuclear weapons here and also air based nuclear weapons.

Why is that important to have that capability from the air?

Col. Chris Cain

There's a lot of different reasons why, but just a couple of quick ones I would offer. Oftentimes when you look at the bomber leg of the triad, it's the most flexible one. So we can look at one of our nation's adversaries that may be threatening our homeland or threatening our way of life and we can put our bombers on alert and generate them with those capabilities and then launch them around the globe and still give the president options to de-escalate a situation, but still show that he or she is serious about protecting our way of life.

He or she has that flexibility available with a bomber. And then just speaking to the triad itself, bombers, subs, ICBMs, if there ever were to be a technical surprise with one of those, you have a more hardened nuclear foundation by having three rather than just one. It keeps the adversaries on their toes.

Main Street

What went through your mind, Colonel, when you first heard President Putin say that he might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine?

Col. Chris Cain

I think in a lot of respects, a nuclear weapon is a nuclear weapon. When you start talking about tactical versus strategic, I think in a lot of ways, it's, you know, a nuclear weapon is a nuclear weapon. And if he's talking about using one of a military use, then that will truly, that will truly go back to NATO and I would expect NATO to have a response.

Main Street

Enjoying our conversation with Colonel Chris Cain, the commander of the 5th Operations Group at the Minot Air Force Base. The holidays, I'm guessing, are maybe a challenging time for you and your command with those who you command. Tell me about the stresses of serving during the holidays.

Col. Chris Cain

During the holidays, you know, I kind of go back to my own experiences. I've spent more than one holiday away from home, first and foremost. I've spent the holidays in the Middle East as an Air Force officer and I've spent the holidays in the Pacific more than once away from my family.

And it's also challenging, too, because we have quite a few folks up here that may be on their first assignment away from home, some of our youngest airmen and officers. And Minot, North Dakota is not close, you know, to that many places. But I think that understanding once again, going back to our mission and why we're here and why we took an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, we're proud to do it.

We're excited to do it. And while there can be challenges just from being away from family and friends during the holidays, we feel that we are performing a vital mission for the nation.

Main Street

You came to work this morning just like everyone else, Colonel. Speaking of challenges, what is your biggest challenge here?

Col. Chris Cain

There are some challenges simply because, you know, this installation's been here a really long time. I think that it is because of the unforgiving conditions, and although I feel like we're having a mild winter, much like a lot of the Department of Defense, it's a challenging place for infrastructure, for buildings and things like that, keeping the heat on and making it a comfortable environment for the wonderful airmen that work here. But outside of that, making sure that we can maintain this airframe, making sure that we can execute the missions that are given to us from combatant commanders.

You know, operating out of this location has its challenges in and of itself.

Main Street

What does it mean, you talked about this earlier, what does it mean to maintain the world's premier strategic airfield here at the Minot Air Force Base? What does that mean?

Col. Chris Cain

To me, it means, you know, once again, it being the premier airfield, you know, we are able to reach out and touch any place on the globe. Once again, if we have our wonderful tanker friends that can give us air refueling to get there, I guarantee we have crews and airframes that will make it anywhere to the Pacific or, you know, the northern Atlantic, you name it, we can get there if that's what the president or the combatant commanders need us to do. It's central to the United States, you know, high up on the prairie, and we can access the world's airways very easily from here.

Main Street

Where else are B-52s located in the U.S. military?

Col. Chris Cain

In the U.S. military right now, we also have them down at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Main Street

And how many are here?

Col. Chris Cain

We've got 27 up here assigned to our group.

Main Street

Will that number stay static as you go forward?

Col. Chris Cain

I wish they could still make more B-52s, but yes, sir, that number should stay static.

Main Street

What are the key attributes you look for in airmen that you would like to come here? In other words, if I were an airman thinking about coming to Minot and I needed to convince you that I should be here, what are you looking for?

Col. Chris Cain

I'm looking for those that want to make a difference. Certainly, there are other locations that some might find more attractive, but I argue if you're an airman that's serious about doing a mission, an important one, a vital one, that Minot Air Force Base should be number one on their list. And then I'm also looking for those that are up for a challenge, those that are resilient, those that want to find an opportunity to live out the service commitment that they made when they held up their hand.

Main Street

Colonel, your air groups have to deal with the ethical decisions involved in launching a nuclear attack. How do you prepare them for that?

Col. Chris Cain

I think we go through a stringent training and certification process with them. They're also under a program personnel reliability. They have to have a positive attitude towards this mission, understanding that perhaps in their nation's darkest hour, they may be called upon to give the response.

I assure you our crew members are solid in understanding that responsibility. And as we go through their training process and certify them to be able to do that, they get the opportunity to do their soul searching, but at the end of the day, that decision is a presidential one. And they understand that it's their role and responsibility to carry out those orders if they're ever asked to do so.

Main Street

If they are asked to do so, Colonel, where do you fit in that process?

Col. Chris Cain

I will be, my primary responsibility in that is to make sure that they're trained and equipped to do so, that they are certified to conduct that mission. I'll probably be right here helping get them out the door to do so.

Main Street

Being so remote, how much is security a concern here and what are your responsibilities for base security?

Col. Chris Cain

Base security, you'll find that's more going to be in the lane of our mission support group and security forces. Of course, within our own ops group, we are quite sensitive to operational security, protecting what our plans are, our designs, what we're working on within the ops group. But you won't find a whole lot of activity on social media and of what we're working on, what we're planning to do.

But from a physical security standpoint, I rest well at night knowing the 5th Security Forces Squadron has base security locked down.

Main Street

What advice do you give to people who are aspiring to be leaders in the Air Force, to become someone like yourself?

Col. Chris Cain

Number one, to be mission focused. Obviously, to know what the mission is, what we're being asked to do and how to train to be effective in that realm, but to also be really interested in people and how to take care of airmen and their families. So, it's a balancing act because I can't conduct all these missions if it's at the cost of the airmen and their families.

So, that would be the counsel that I would give anybody that wants to be a leader. The mission, yes, always. Number two, though, is if you don't take care of the people and their families, the mission will not take care of itself.

Main Street

How well does the Air Force do in allowing people to take care of their families while they're serving?

Col. Chris Cain

I think there's a number of things policy-wise that have been done over the years. Number one, here at the installation, we have a Force Support Squadron that works really hard to give opportunities to families to have recreational opportunities. We have a top-notch medical clinic that's doing their best to take care of families here on the installation.

While this isn't necessarily the ball of America that we have here, we have a little bit of shopping and some places to dine here on the installation. If you don't want to drive downtown. But there are some decent little diversions that they put together here to take care of families and give them some things to do.

Main Street

For those that are listening here in rural North Dakota, what would you tell them that they may not know about what happens here? What would surprise them?

Col. Chris Cain

That happens here every day. First of all, what's super unique about this place, and you probably already heard it a bit, is it's the only location on the map in the Department of Defense that has two legs of the nuclear triad. What a remarkable opportunity, too.

I sit here as an aviator, and I live across the street from my missileer counterpart. We're of course close friends. I think you'll get to talk to him later on today.

To be able to take two diverse sets of the nuclear mission, and you shake up the people and the mission together, and we're able to... The warbirds walk across the street and share a beverage with the Rough Riders, and we're able to walk through what's a pretty challenging mission. There's those in other areas of the Department of Defense don't get to do that, don't get that interaction.

Certainly that's one of the things that I didn't truly appreciate until I was stationed here. It was surprising to me.

Main Street

Colonel Chris Cain, he's the commander of the 5th Operations Group at the Minot Air Force Base. Thank you so much for joining us on Main Street.

Col. Chris Cain

Sure. Awesome. Thank you.

