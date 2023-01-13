© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The nation's security agencies are studying hundreds of new reports of UFOs

Published January 13, 2023 at 4:46 AM CST

DWANE BROWN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. The nation's security agencies are studying hundreds of new reports of UFOs. That's according to an unclassified version of a report from the director of national intelligence. The mysterious sightings include objects that appear to perform highly advanced maneuvers. But there's no confirmation that the unidentified aerial phenomena are visitors from another planet. The truth is out there. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.