Legislation proposes $50 million Rural Community Endowment Fund

A bill has been introduced in the state Legislature to create a $50 million Rural Community Endowment Fund.

The bi-partisan measure would help rural communities of fewer than 1000 residents.

Megan Langley is the executive director of Strengthen North Dakota. She said the measure is meant to close some of the gaps, or disparities, between communities that have more capacity, and those that don’t.

"They likely don't have paid economic development directors," Langley said. "They probably don't have a full time city auditor. So their ability to engage in grant-seeking or grant-writing, is just less. Therefore, there is less dollars being put into those communities for viability purposes, and for enhancement purposes."

Langley said the grants from the fund are targeted toward housing, workforce, infrastructure, as well as other community-building efforts, to increase the independence and viability of communities. And she said this could include support for local grocery stores.

"There's no doubt that rural grocery stores are a big part of that community being independent, and part of that community being vibrant," Langley said. "So this would absolutely cover those types of needs, specifically for communities of 1000 or less."

The bill’s sponsors are Rep. Mike Brandenburg (R-Edgeley) , Sen, Terry Wanzek (R-Jamestown) and Sen. Tim Mathern (D-Fargo).