Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Taylor Swift sings about her breakups a lot.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER")

TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together.

FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BAD BLOOD")

SWIFT: (Singing) 'Cause, baby, now we got bad blood. Hey.

