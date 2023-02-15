House approves bill to try and stem fraud in initiatives

The House has passed a measure that supporters say is designed to cut down on fraudulent signatures on initiative petitions.

HB 1230 was introduced after the North Dakota Supreme Court overturned a decision by Secretary of State Al Jaeger to reject the “term limits” measure from going on the ballot. Jaeger rejected the measure, because he said the petitioners had not gathered enough valid signatures. And Attorney General Drew Wrigley said there was fraud throughout that signature gathering process. The high court, instead, ordered that the measure be placed on the ballot.

HB 1230 imposes fines for “willful submission of invalid signatures.” The bill's author — Rep. Mike Nathe (R-Bismarck) said it holds the initiative sponsors accountable.

"This does not do anything to impair the current initiated process," Nathe told the House. "They can still go get their 20, 30,000 signatures — but it has to be done legally, to meet that high bar, especially if we're going to be talking about passing a measure that deals with the Constitution of North Dakota."

Nathe said there's nothing wrong with asking them to be responsible for what they do, and who they hire.

Opponents argued the state Supreme Court did not find fraud in the term limits measure.

"This bill, if it passes, is punitive on a process that is supposed to be for the people," said Rep. Jeff Hoverson (R-Minot). "It's got revenge all over it, I believe."

The bill passed 61 to 30. It will now be considered in the state Senate.