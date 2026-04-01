First case of measles confirmed in Ransom County

North Dakota Health and Human Services has confirmed one additional case of measles in the state, bringing this year’s total to 27.

The individual was unvaccinated, and resides in Ransom County. This is Ransom County’s first positive measles case to date.

23 cases have been confirmed in Pembina County, and Walsh, Williams and Traill County also have had one positive case apiece.

Of the total positive cases so far this year, 19 individuals were unvaccinated, six were fully vaccinated and the vaccination status of two others is unknown. Nine patients are under the age of five, eleven are between the ages of five and nineteen, and seven are over the age of twenty.

To date, five individuals have been hospitalized with measles in North Dakota.