Board of Higher Education names Brian Kalk as president of Bismarck State College

The state Board of Higher Education has chosen Brian Kalk to be the next president of Bismarck State College.

Kalk is a former North Dakota Public Service Commissioner. He is currently part of the Energy and Environmental Research Center at UND.

Kalk said he has always had a “special spot” for BSC.

"When I saw the opportunity of the President's position opening up, I thought my background in energy, my background in natural resources, and, quite frankly, the way BSC is positioned for its two-year program and moving into the four-year opportunities, my understanding of the state and where BSC is positioned beautifully to continue to manage growth and meet the workforce needs of the state," Kalk said. "That to me was really, I think, the big draw."

Kalk told reporters his experiences, which include teaching at University of Mary and NDSU, as well as serving on the PSC, have prepared him for this.

"We're going to continue what the great faculty and staff at BSC has going now," Kalk said. "The enrollment numbers are continuing to climb. We're going to have that managed growth. We're going to continue to talk to companies out there, and figure out what the workforce needs are. If we need to tweak our curriculum a little bit to meet those needs, we're going to do that."

Kalk said BSC will continue to have steady growth.

"We'll not forget about our faculty, staff and our students," Kalk said. "That's what I do."

Kalk does not yet have a date where he will start as BSC's president. He said he will be talking with EERC, and try to start as soon as possible.