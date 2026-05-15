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First case of measles confirmed in Cass County

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:21 PM CDT
BBC

This year's total number of cases in the state is now 38.

One case of measles has been confirmed in Cass County, bringing this year’s total number of cases in North Dakota to 38.

This is the first case of measles found in Cass County this year. 36 cases were confirmed in the state last year.

A release from North Dakota Health and Human Services says the case was likely acquired from infection within the state.

To date in 2026, 29 of this year’s 38 individuals who have contracted measles were unvaccinated. Seven individuals were fully vaccinated, and two more had unknown vaccination status.

Five people have been hospitalized so far this year with measles.

Nationwide, there have been 1,842 cases of measles in 2026.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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