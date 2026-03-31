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A Second Chance to Breathe

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:56 PM CDT
Chelsey Haukos and Danielle Webster in their college days, in "the quad" of their dorm complex at UND.
S. Bright
/
Submitted
Chelsey Haukos and Danielle Webster in their college days, in "the quad" of their dorm complex at UND.

Chelsey Haukos, longtime friend of Prairie Public's Danielle Webster, sits down to share her double lung transplant story.

April is National Donate Life Month and Chelsey Haukos shares her powerful journey living with cystic fibrosis, the road to a double lung transplant, and the long recovery that followed.

In a deeply personal conversation with her longtime friend and Prairie Public news reporter Danielle Webster, she reflects on resilience, motherhood, and the everyday gift of breath while offering a compelling reminder of how organ donation can save lives and change families forever.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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