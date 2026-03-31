A Second Chance to Breathe
Chelsey Haukos, longtime friend of Prairie Public's Danielle Webster, sits down to share her double lung transplant story.
April is National Donate Life Month and Chelsey Haukos shares her powerful journey living with cystic fibrosis, the road to a double lung transplant, and the long recovery that followed.
In a deeply personal conversation with her longtime friend and Prairie Public news reporter Danielle Webster, she reflects on resilience, motherhood, and the everyday gift of breath while offering a compelling reminder of how organ donation can save lives and change families forever.