Great Plains Food Bank and the challenge of feeding a family in today's economy

Ann Prifrel is CEO of Great Plains Food Bank. She says for many families, keeping food on the table has become a challenge.

“We are hearing from our neighbors that they are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of food.”

Prifrel says the story is just one of many being told at food pantries and food shelves around North Dakota.

“There's a gentleman by the name of Beano in Williston. And Beano's a single father, Marine Corps veteran. Currently, he's a turbine technician and does compressor work while raising five children. And he says, ‘these kids are eating me out of house.’ Of course they are! They're getting older. And he says that he didn't want to go to the food pantry. He tried not to go. But his youngest said, ‘Dad, I'm hungry.’ And Beano shared with us, ‘I had to do something.’”

Prifrel says Great Plains has a tremendous network aiding the operation. She says there's currently a list of ten different groups interested in opening a food pantry in their community.

“Last year we served the largest number of people in the history of Great Plains Food Bank. It was 167,163 neighbors. It's the largest increase, 11% over the previous year.”

Prifrel says given that level of community support, she feels honored to be playing a role in finding a solution to hunger in North Dakota.

For Prairie Public, I'm Todd McDonald.