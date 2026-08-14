ND lawmaker proposes clemency for two men serving life in prison for ND shooting deaths

A North Dakota State Senator is preparing a resolution asking President Trump to grant executive clemency to two men convicted in a deadly 1983 shootout.

Hazelton Republican Jeff Magrum plans to urge clemency for 73-year old Scott Faul and 66-year old Yorie Kahl. The two men have served over 43 years in federal prison for second-degree murder in connection with a shootout in Medina that left two U.S. Marshalls dead.

Magrum says continued parole denials move the goalposts in the men’s sentences.

“I felt like justice wasn’t being served, so, here we have this special session and it just kind of hit me the other night when I was out baling hay that maybe I should try this route and see what the legislators are thinking.”

Magrum plans to present the resolution to Legislative Management on Monday.