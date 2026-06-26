'Farm to School' seminar held at the state Capitol

North Dakota’s Department of Public Instruction hosted its first ever “farm to school” seminar at the state Capitol in Bismarck Thursday (6-25).

Organizers say it’s for K-12 districts and daycares, to connect them with local growers and suppliers.

"The focus is on making sure that children have access to fresh and local food, as well as building rural communities and supporting our producers that grow that food for us," said DPI farm-to-school specialist Amanda Olson.

The seminar also encouraged local schools to have gardens.

Olson said the effort is paying off.

"We have about 64 percent of our K-12 districts participating in serving local food at least once a month," Olson said. "And some districts are doing once a year. But we have seen a huge increase on schools having greenhouses and gardening efforts. And that produce is going on their lunch trays."