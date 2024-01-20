'Wait Wait' for January 20, 2024: With Not My Job guest David Oyelowo

This week's show was recorded at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago, with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest David Oyelowo and panelists Tom Bodett, Faith Salie and Helen Hong. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

On To New Hampshire; Signs of Comedy; The Lying Language of Love

Panel Questions

Old Dog, Old Trick

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists read three stories about companies doing unusual things to save money, only one of the which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Role Play's David Oyelowo on games played with rolling things

David Oyelowo is a celebrated actor who's played everything from Old West lawmen to MLK. His newest movie is called Role Play, but what does he know about Roll Play, or games played by rolling balls?

Panel Questions

French Farmers Go Wild; A Must-Have For Every Super Bowl Party

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: An Alien Scent; The Benefits of Raging All Night; What Not To Do At A Wedding

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, now that love languages have been debunked, what will be the next big theory of relationship success.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.