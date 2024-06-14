Sunday Puzzle: State That Capital

On-air challenge: What state capital contains each of the following words?

Ex. ARSON —> C ARSON CITY, the capital of Nevada.

1. RAMEN

2. ELENA

3. GUST

4. CORD

5. SING

6. RING

7. RANK

8. DIANA

9. GOMER

10. ALLAH

11. ARLES

12. OVID

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Patrick McIntyre, of Seattle, and it's a little tricky. What item containing a silent U is commonly found in kitchen drawers?

Challenge answer: UTENSIL (an anagram of "silent U")

Winner: Gig Moineau of Newton, Massachusetts

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Shrinidhi Rai, of Pleasanton, Calif. Think of two parts of the human body that start with the same letter of the alphabet. Drop one instance of this letter. Then rearrange the remaining letters to name a third part of the human body, which isn't near the first two. What body parts are these?

SUBMIT YOUR ANSWER

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 20th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.



Copyright 2024 NPR