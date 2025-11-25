D'Ya NoDak: The push for natural gas

As a developer prepares to build a natural gas pipeline from the Bakken to eastern North Dakota, there are several reasons this could be important for North Dakota.

One is – communities in central and eastern North Dakota have been asking for natural gas for industrial development and to heat homes. And it appears there is a demand.

But a second reason has to do with Bakken wells. Regulators talk about “gas-oil ratios.” As oil production wanes, natural gas production increases. And the concern is the state’s flaring rules. Oil companies worry that having to flare more gas could mean a slowdown in oil production and new wells.

Right now, gas flaring is below five percent.

Also, with Basin Electric coming on line with a new natural gas-fired power plant, some developers see a source for electricity to power data centers, as well as for the general population.

The developer of the Bakken East project, WBI Energy, has been holding public information sessions with landowners along the proposed route. State Pipeline Authority director Justin Kringstad says those appear to be going very well.

Smaller projects

Kringstad outlined a few smaller gas pipeline projects in northern North Dakota. One would run from WBI’s existing system to Epping for power generation. The other would run from Tioga to Minot, and would meet industrial demand.

And in northeastern North Dakota, Viking Pipeline is holding an active “open season” for some capacity expansion into Grand Forks.