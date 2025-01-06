Insurance Dept. record imposes penalty against Fargo insurance agent

A Fargo Insurance agent is facing a record setting penalty and probation on his license to sell insurance. State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread says the charges against Tyler Bjerke were levied following in extensive investigation into gifts being given out through his agency…

“…We have anti-rebating laws on our books that essentially try to ensure that the insurance transaction is based on service, based on the value of the insurance product, and not based on how much free stuff or what kind of gifts can be given from a particular agent or a producer.”

Godfread says under that law an agent cannot offer gifts of $100 or greater. He says the Insurance department started to hear complaints after 317 individuals attended a conference on behalf of Bjerke…

“…Through that we've learned that there was a gift of about 180 pub-style tables that were given to clients.”

Godfread says there were other violations discovered in the investigation. Those were put on record for consideration should there be future actions…

“…Given the facts of the case and given that this is one of the primary concerns that we hear from the agent and producer community, you know, you've got agents out there who maybe are in a different position to give away more free stuff than they are and that creates a perverse incentive to attract clients away from their book of business. And we really want to focus on the service that our agents are providing, the value of those insurance products and making sure that that's what the consumers are focusing on, not focusing on the goods and services that can be given to them from their agent.”