© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One more for the road

Prairie Public
Published August 27, 2026 at 4:45 PM CDT
Joe Wiegand, Medora mascot Sheriff Bear, and Tom Brosseau | Prairie Public
1 of 3  — T2 (1).jpg
Joe Wiegand, Medora mascot Sheriff Bear, and Tom Brosseau | Prairie Public
Prairie Public
Terry Dullum and Tom Brosseau
2 of 3  — IMG_3412.JPG
Terry Dullum and Tom Brosseau
Prairie Public
Tom Brosseau | Prairie Public
3 of 3  — IMG_2584.JPG
Tom Brosseau | Prairie Public
Prairie Public

After a memorable run on Prairie Public, The Great American Folk Show is coming to an end. The program’s final episode airs this weekend.

Hosted by North Dakota singer-songwriter Tom Brosseau, the show drew on his wide-ranging connections in the music world, welcoming guests including Sarah and Sean Watkins of the Grammy-winning band Nickel Creek. But despite its national reach, North Dakota remained at the heart of the program.

The show’s final episode airs Saturday and features singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and actor and musician John C. Reilly, along with a tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

Here's one more for the road.

Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate