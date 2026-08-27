One more for the road
1 of 3 — T2 (1).jpg
Joe Wiegand, Medora mascot Sheriff Bear, and Tom Brosseau | Prairie Public
Prairie Public
2 of 3 — IMG_3412.JPG
Terry Dullum and Tom Brosseau
Prairie Public
3 of 3 — IMG_2584.JPG
Tom Brosseau | Prairie Public
Prairie Public
After a memorable run on Prairie Public, The Great American Folk Show is coming to an end. The program’s final episode airs this weekend.
Hosted by North Dakota singer-songwriter Tom Brosseau, the show drew on his wide-ranging connections in the music world, welcoming guests including Sarah and Sean Watkins of the Grammy-winning band Nickel Creek. But despite its national reach, North Dakota remained at the heart of the program.
The show’s final episode airs Saturday and features singer-songwriter Jason Mraz and actor and musician John C. Reilly, along with a tribute to the late Dolly Parton.
Here's one more for the road.