The 23rd Annual Walk for Down Syndrome is taking place on Saturday, September 26th at the North Dakota State Capitol! Registration and entertainment begin at 10:00 am, with the program and Walk beginning at 11 am. Registration is free for all individuals to join and help spread awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome!

It is Designer Genes’ goal to use this event to raise awareness and acceptance of those who have Down syndrome and live in our communities. The Designer Genes Walk is keenly focused on genuine inclusion for individuals with Down syndrome and other disabilities. In addition, we work hard to create relationships with sponsors and the community to raise funds to benefit education, research, and advocacy initiatives, as well as local programs and services. The Walk welcomes over 80 individuals with Down syndrome and their teams, culminating into one of Bismarck Mandan’s largest awareness walks. Participants include people with Down syndrome from around the state, their families, friends, teachers, coworkers and other supporters. The general public is encouraged to attend and show their support for people of all abilities. While Designer Genes does not primarily focus on fundraising during the walk, last year alone, walks supporting individuals with Down syndrome raised more than $14.2 million to benefit national education, research and advocacy initiatives, as well as local programs and services. All funds raised through the Designer Genes Walk support individuals and families in ND and close surrounding areas.