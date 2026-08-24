9/11: WHCA Remembers Historic Tragedies and Near Tragedies
9/11: WHCA Remembers Historic Tragedies and Near Tragedies
Members of the White House Communications Agency - the unit responsible for keeping presidents connected in moments of crisis - take the stage for an evening of firsthand accounts. Panelists Tom Glotzbach, Bill Brockett, and Emmett Capt revisit the Kennedy assassination, September 11, the attempt on President Reagan's life, and the two attempts on President Ford's. Free and open to the public.
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau RoadMedora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com