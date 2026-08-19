Arrows & Atlatls at Pembina State Museum

Pembina State Museum is hosting free, family-friendly programs on Saturdays to share the games and skills that shaped the history of the region. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Aug. 29, Arrows & Atlatls, 1-4 p.m. Learn about the tools prehistoric hunters used to survive and thrive on the prairies. Test your skills with targets, bows, arrows, and spear-throwers on the back lawn.

Upcoming Programs:

Sept. 5, Make Your Own Red River Oxcart, 1-4 p.m. Make a model oxcart with popsicle sticks to take home, and learn about the Métis, oxcarts, and the Red River Valley fur trade.

Sept. 12, Games of Pembina’s Past: Cards, 1-4 p.m. Play historical card games with replica card decks from the 18th and 19th centuries such as primero, twenty-one, and whist.

Sept. 19, Citizenship on the Border, 2-3 p.m. Discover how life on the Canadian border impacted peoples' citizenship and the differences between American and Canadian citizenship.

Sept. 26, Arrows & Atlatls, 1-4 p.m. Learn about the tools prehistoric hunters used to survive and thrive on the prairies. Test your skills with targets, bows, arrows, and spear-throwers on the back lawn.

These family-friendly events are part of the ND250 commemoration celebrating our country’s 250th birthday.

The Pembina State Museum, located at 805 Highway 59, Pembina, is managed by the State Historical Society of North Dakota. The museum is open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Sept. 7, then Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, contact Outreach Coordinator Brian Hardy, shspembina@nd.gov or 701.825.6840. Find upcoming events sponsored by the State Historical Society at history.nd.gov/events or call 701.328.2666.

