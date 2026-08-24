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Bill Bleyer Presents: Sagamore Hill, Theodore Roosevelt's Summer White House

Bill Bleyer Presents: Sagamore Hill, Theodore Roosevelt's Summer White House

Author and historian Bill Bleyer presents an illustrated lecture tracing the Roosevelt family's first summers at Oyster Bay through the building of Sagamore Hill, the house T.R. designed as his ideal home - and the place that served as his Summer White House. Free and open to the public.

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com
Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
3410 Chateau Road
Medora, North Dakota 58645
701-892-6070
hello@trlibrary.com
https://www.trlibrary.com