Blue Violin's Retro Rock & Roll Christmas

After sold-out performances from the Sydney Opera House to Prague, Carnegie Hall to Iceland, America’s Christmas Soundtrack Returns with internationally touring violin sensation Blue Violin's 4th Annual Retro Rock & Roll Christmas Tour — an electrifying holiday spectacular blending the energy of an 80s arena rock show with the magic of Christmas.

Featuring a live rock band, soaring choir, breathtaking cathedral projection mapping, and unforgettable violin performances, this cinematic production reimagines Christmas classics alongside the music of legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Bruce Springsteen, Kate Bush, Wham!, Tears for Fears, and Christmas favorites.

