Book Talk: Grandma and Me with author Brad Ryan
Book Talk: Grandma and Me with author Brad Ryan
Join author Brad Ryan and his grandmother, Joy, for a conversation about Grandma Joy and Me, the inspiring true story of a grandson and grandmother who visited all 63 U.S. National Parks together. Registration requested.
Fargo Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Study ND
7012553360
roomforyou@humanitiesnd.org
Artist Group Info
Brad Ryan
Fargo Public Library
101 4th St.Fargo, North Dakota 58102
701-241-1472
bpostema@fargolibrary.org