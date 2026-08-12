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Book Talk: Grandma and Me with author Brad Ryan

Book Talk: Grandma and Me with author Brad Ryan

Join author Brad Ryan and his grandmother, Joy, for a conversation about Grandma Joy and Me, the inspiring true story of a grandson and grandmother who visited all 63 U.S. National Parks together. Registration requested.

Fargo Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Study ND
7012553360
roomforyou@humanitiesnd.org
thestudynd.org

Artist Group Info

Brad Ryan
https://www.facebook.com/GrandmaJoysRoadTrip/
Fargo Public Library
101 4th St.
Fargo, North Dakota 58102
701-241-1472
bpostema@fargolibrary.org
https://fargond.gov/city-government/departments/library