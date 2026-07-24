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Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour

Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour

Pop in and explore at Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore the science and chemistry of bubbles through hands-on experiments, colorful investigations, and playful activities!

Activities Include:
Bubble color lab
Bubble snakes
DIY bubble wands
and more!
August 12 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
03:30 PM - 04:15 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
www.gatewaytoscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary Avenue
Bismarck, North Dakota 58501