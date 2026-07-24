Pop in and explore at Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore the science and chemistry of bubbles through hands-on experiments, colorful investigations, and playful activities!

Activities Include:

Bubble color lab

Bubble snakes

DIY bubble wands

and more!

August 12 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science

Free Program | Best for ages 3–5