Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour
Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour
Pop in and explore at Bubbleology Preschool Discovery Hour! Little learners will explore the science and chemistry of bubbles through hands-on experiments, colorful investigations, and playful activities!
Activities Include:
Bubble color lab
Bubble snakes
DIY bubble wands
and more!
August 12 | 9:00 to 9:45 AM and 3:30 to 4:15 PM at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science
Free Program | Best for ages 3–5
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
03:30 PM - 04:15 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
7012581975
gscience@gscience.org
North Dakota's Gateway to Science
1600 Canary AvenueBismarck, North Dakota 58501