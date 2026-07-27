Thomas Dolby reunites old band for North Dakota show

Synth and tech pioneer Thomas Dolby has reunited his old band, The Lost Toy People, for a nationwide tour that includes a stop in North Dakota — they'll be at the Totally Tubular Festival at 4 Bears Casino in New Town on Saturday, August 1.

Dolby's third album, Aliens Ate My Buick (1988), featured a funk-heavy sound from the band, and a departure from his keyboard-driven and introspective previous works. At their North Dakota show, The Lost Toy People and Dolby will play the album nearly in full, along with some classic hits.

Dolby spoke to Prairie Public Program Manager and longtime fan Erik Deatherage about his musical career, sailing, producing one of England's most acclaimed bands (Prefab Sprout), teaching music at Johns Hopkins University, AI in music, how Los Angeles is featured in Aliens, and his enduring music from George Lucas's famous flop of a film, Howard the Duck. Listen to the interview above.

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This interview was featured in Episode 177 of The Great American Folk Show.