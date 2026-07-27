© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thomas Dolby reunites old band for North Dakota show

Prairie Public | By Erik Deatherage
Published July 27, 2026 at 11:15 AM CDT
Thomas Dolby performing in 2018.
David Weesner
/
Licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0.
Thomas Dolby performing in 2018.

Synth and tech pioneer Thomas Dolby has reunited his old band, The Lost Toy People, for a nationwide tour that includes a stop in North Dakota — they'll be at the Totally Tubular Festival at 4 Bears Casino in New Town on Saturday, August 1.

Dolby's third album, Aliens Ate My Buick (1988), featured a funk-heavy sound from the band, and a departure from his keyboard-driven and introspective previous works. At their North Dakota show, The Lost Toy People and Dolby will play the album nearly in full, along with some classic hits.

Dolby spoke to Prairie Public Program Manager and longtime fan Erik Deatherage about his musical career, sailing, producing one of England's most acclaimed bands (Prefab Sprout), teaching music at Johns Hopkins University, AI in music, how Los Angeles is featured in Aliens, and his enduring music from George Lucas's famous flop of a film, Howard the Duck. Listen to the interview above.

This interview was featured in Episode 177 of The Great American Folk Show.
Arts & Culture
Erik Deatherage
See stories by Erik Deatherage
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate