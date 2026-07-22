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ND Health and Human Services prepping to implement federal work requirements for some enrolled in Medicaid Expansion

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published July 22, 2026 at 9:22 AM CDT

North Dakota’s Health and Human Services Department is working to inform people enrolled in the state’s Medicaid Expansion of new work requirements.

Medicaid expansion provides health coverage to qualifying low-income and uninsured North Dakotans.

"Starting January first, 2027, our adults between the ages of 19 to 64, who are enrolled in the Medicaid expansion, will be required to participate in work, training or education programs, or volunteering, of at least 80 hours per month, unless they qualify for an exclusion," said HHS Interim Medicaid Director Krista Fremming. "We expect the work requirements will affect between 5000 and 7000 of our members."

Fremming said the others will fall under an exclusion.

"Even with the 5000 to 7000, some of those individuals will qualify for a 'medically frail' exclusion," Fremming said. "We just don't know quite how many, as we're working through those details with the federal government."

North Dakota has roughly 23-thousand Medicaid Expansion members.

Fremming says Blue Cross-Blue Shield of North Dakota will be sending e-mails, texts or mailed letters to the Medicaid expansion members, to raise awareness about the new work requirements.
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Local News Medicaid
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
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