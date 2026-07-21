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D'Ya NoDak: North Dakota, an iron producer?

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published July 21, 2026 at 10:18 AM CDT

I recently took a trip to northern Minnesota to learn about a proposal for a plant in Minot that would take iron from “spoil piles” from iron mining, and use that to make steel.

It’s fascinating. The company, North American Iron, had a presentation for the media, explaining that the material would come from Minnesota’s Iron Range – in Hibbing – and would be shipped to Minot.

Why Minot? The company executives explained Minot has great rail service, available land for the facility, and abundant natural gas from the Bakken. And from Minot, the iron could be shipped to steel manufacturing facilities.

North American Iron will create a number of jobs in the region, both for plant construction and operation.

You can read my story about the iron processing plant here.

Taking a nostalgic drive

While driving to Minnesota for this story, I took US 10 east of Moorhead, toward Detroit Lakes. When I was growing up, we would spend time in the summer heading to Big Pine Lake near Perham, where several of my relatives lived.

I didn’t quite get back to Perham on this trip, but I remembered the stops along the way – Dilworth, Hawley, Lake Park, as well as Buffalo River State Park.
Local News
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
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