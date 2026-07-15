Extreme floods plague Texas again, one year later

Residents of the hill country region of Texas were honored and excited to celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States, even though that same day held a somber anniversary for them.

On July 4th of last year, devastating rains dumped on the region, causing rivers to rise and flash floods to flow over its limestone landscape.

Kristin Hedger is Vice President of Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, based in both Dickinson, North Dakota and Kerrville, Texas. Her Kerrville condo overlooks the Guadalupe River, which she says is usually calm and clear. But not on that day.

"I have a friend who, sadly, was in Hunt, Texas, and her family got swept up in the flood. She lost... she was a grandmother. She lost her daughter, her son-in-law, and her grandchildren. She was able to cling to a tree and weather out the storm. To this day, she can't even look at the Guadalupe River. So these rain storms like this bring back some of those feelings of mournfulness."

And the rains she’s referencing are happening right now.

Last July, moist air from the Gulf collided with low pressure systems over Texas, triggering the deadly rains. The same scenario is unfolding once again over Texas hill country, dumping a foot or more of rain. Cory Van Pelt is a hydro meteorological technician with the National Weather Service of Austin/San Antonio. He says the rains began yesterday, persisted through the night, and may last through tomorrow.

"We're thinking this is going to continue through tomorrow, probably tomorrow afternoon, and then it'll slowly move out of here and we'll slowly start to dry out by the weekend. So we're probably going to have at least another 24 hours; hopefully it'll be a little more scattered than it has been."

Hedger says the communities of hill country and surrounding areas hold on to their faith, and depend upon each other. North Dakota’s National Guard aided in search and rescue support after last year’s disaster.

Hedger says despite the dire situation – it’s comforting to know neighbors can support one another from near, and afar.

"It's so neat to be able to have a close connectivity with the North Dakota National Guard in dire situations like when we face storms. Even though we're across the country, it's helpful neighbors who are able to help us out and I know Texas would do the same for North Dakota."