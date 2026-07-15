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Permitting for an iron processing plant near Minot is nearly complete

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published July 15, 2026 at 1:46 PM CDT
Spoil pile at Minnesota Iron Mine
Dave Thompson
Spoil pile at Minnesota Iron Mine

The permitting process for a new pig iron processing plant near Minot is nearly complete.

That from the founder and CEO of the Calumet Reclamation Company and North American Iron.

"The Minot site is going to produce two million tons of pig iron per year," said CEO Jim Bougalis.

The plant will be northeast of Minot.

"It will provide pig iron to the U. S. steel industry," Bougalis said. "There's a low supply globally. We need much more than what's being produced."

And Bougalis added this will be the "highest purity" form of iron for steel, anywhere in the world.

The material will be shipped from Hibbing, Minnesota to Minot via rail.

"Minot has the largest rail yard in North Dakota," Bougalis added. "It's a direct ship right to Minot."

Bougalis also said the availability of natural gas, for production and for an on-site power plant, was a strong factor.

"Minot is a progressive, industrious city," Bougalis said. "We feel right at home there."

Minot Area Chamber-EDC economic development specialist Mark Lyman called its an "exciting opportunity" for Minot.

"We rely on four or five key economic factors in our region," Lyman said. "To add a fight, sixth or seventh is always what we're going for."

Lyman said this will add hundreds of jobs in the Minot area, as well as in northern Minnesota.
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Local News Minot
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
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