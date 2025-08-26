Nuclear triad upgrade preparation

Preparation work is continuing on the “Sentinel” project – designed to upgrade the “nuclear triad.”

That includes replacing the Minuteman missiles in the Minot area.

Senator John Hoeven told Minot’s Task Force 21 this is an important project, as a deterrent.

"We have to have the big stick," Hoeven said. "We have to have that backstop for our conventional forces, so nobody ever challenges us."

Minot Air Force Base, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana are scheduled to receive the upgrades. Minot is the only “dual mission” base, with missiles and B-52 bombers.

Hoeven continues to say this project has to be done “concurrently.” He said that will save money, versus doing it base-by-base.

"We do this concurrently across the enterprise, it gets done sooner, and at less cost to the taxpayer," Hoeven said.

Hoeven said so far, $5.1 billion has been provided for Sentinel funding.

Major General Colin Connor is the director of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Modernization. He said he appreciates the support Minot and the state have shown toward the project.

"When you have the support from our elected officials on down to the city, it makes it much easier to go and make it a reality."