Veterans Day celebrated at the state Heritage Center in Bismarck

A ceremony was held at the state Heritage Center in Bismarck for Veterans Day. honoring the state’s military veterans.

Veterans Day was originally “Armistice Day.” The armistice to end the First World War was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month – and a bell was rung 11 times to mark that day.

New North Dakota National Guard Adjutant General Mitchell Johnson spoke at the ceremony, asking for young people to step up and serve.

"I ask that, as we celebrate your service today, one of the best ways veterans and supporters can make a difference is to inspire the next generation to come forward and consider service," Johnson said. "We need the next generation of veterans to step forward."

During his Veterans’ Day speech at the Heritage Center, North Dakota Congressman and Governor-Elect Kelly Armstrong called for better mental health and addiction services for those who have served in the military.

Armstrong talked about one of his grandfathers that served in Korea.

"He never really came home," Armstrong said. "He came home broke. Addiction, self-medication — all of those demons that far too many of our service members come back with. And we didn't do it (take care of them) very well back then."

Armstrong said there have been improvements since then – but there is still a lot of work to do.

"We have to continue to do a better job," Armstrong said. "We owe them nothing less."

Armstrong said everyone — from families, to employers, to the communities and government — needs to step up.

"And when we make a decision as a government that forces our men and women to serve in combat, we have to do everything we can to protect them and give them the services they need when they get home," Armstrong said.