Agriculture Commissioner remains concerned about the emerald ash borer

North Dakota’s Agriculture Commissioner continues to be concerned about the spread of the emerald ash borer.

Doug Goehring said it was confirmed in January in Fargo, and it has been found north of Mapleton.

"We know that it's inevitable — it's going to move, but it moves really slowly," Goehring said. "That's why we have had restrictions on firewood, because the minute you move contaminated firewood, now you've established it someplace. And that could be very devastating, especially when you consider so man of North Dakota's trees are ash trees."

Goehring said there are treatments available. But he said the treatments are expensive.

"But if you're within 15 miles of where a case has been identified, it might behoove you, if you have a well-established tree that you want to keep, you can treat it," Goehring said. "If you have something that's already infected, by the time you've seen it, that it is very visible that it is infected, there may not be many options to save that one."

Goehring saids people in North Dakota are aware that you shouldn’t bring firewood in from other states. He said there are materials at rest areas about the ash borer., to try and make visitors aware that they should not bring firewood in.

"We have a 'firewood finder' now," Goehring said. "You can go on our Website, and it will tell you locally where you can find firewood that has been treated, or has been certified free, and can be used," Goehring said. "We're not trying to just pilfer a few more dollars out of people's pockets."