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United Way of Cass-Clay kicks off annual school supply drive

Prairie Public | By Danielle Webster
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:47 AM CDT
Kids at Wiggles and Giggles home daycare run a lemonade stand in support of United Way of Cass Clay's annual school supply drive.
D. Webster
/
Prairie Public
Kids at Wiggles and Giggles home daycare run a lemonade stand in support of United Way of Cass Clay's annual school supply drive.

$25 will provide one child with a full backpack of school supplies. Kids at Wiggles and Giggles home daycare supported the drive with a lemonade stand.

United Way of Cass-Clay kicked off its annual school supply drive at a home daycare in Fargo this morning.

The daycare kids are running a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for the drive. Sandy Piatz is President and CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay. She says this year, they’ve set a goal to raise enough to fill and distribute 7,000 backpacks for kids in the community. She says the goal is based on how many kids utilize the free and reduced lunch program.

"We have that need in the community, and we want to make sure those kids that have that need are able to show up ready to learn, and have the supplies that they need on the first day - and with the confidence they need, walking in with the same thing that everybody else has. There's an equality thing - kids are walking in, and there are those that have and don't have. So these kids can walk in, and be ready to learn."

The program is looking to raise $40,000 as well. Corwin Automotive Group has pledge to match donations up to that amount.

Piatz says community members can give online at the United Way of Cass-Clay’s website to support the drive. There are also several locations around Fargo-Moorhead taking donations.
Local News
Danielle Webster
Danielle Webster has been delivering news to Prairie Public's statewide radio audience since 2006. She is Prairie Public's local host of All Things Considered, hosting newscasts on weekday afternoons from 3-6pm. You can contact Danielle at dwebster@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Danielle Webster
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