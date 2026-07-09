United Way of Cass-Clay kicks off annual school supply drive

United Way of Cass-Clay kicked off its annual school supply drive at a home daycare in Fargo this morning.

The daycare kids are running a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for the drive. Sandy Piatz is President and CEO of United Way of Cass-Clay. She says this year, they’ve set a goal to raise enough to fill and distribute 7,000 backpacks for kids in the community. She says the goal is based on how many kids utilize the free and reduced lunch program.

"We have that need in the community, and we want to make sure those kids that have that need are able to show up ready to learn, and have the supplies that they need on the first day - and with the confidence they need, walking in with the same thing that everybody else has. There's an equality thing - kids are walking in, and there are those that have and don't have. So these kids can walk in, and be ready to learn."

The program is looking to raise $40,000 as well. Corwin Automotive Group has pledge to match donations up to that amount.

Piatz says community members can give online at the United Way of Cass-Clay’s website to support the drive. There are also several locations around Fargo-Moorhead taking donations.