D'Ya NoDak: My 45 years at Prairie Public

Forty-five years ago last week — July 2, 1981 — I started working for Prairie Public’s new radio station in Bismarck. I was hired as the news director at the ripe age of 24.

When I arrived, the new studios were under construction. Prairie Public purchased the original LDS church in Bismarck. Walls were still being constructed, equipment was on order, and it was controlled chaos. And I loved it! We were less than two months from the initial broadcast, which was scheduled for September 1.

Of course, there were a few hiccups along the way. But the station manager, Edi Kjos, was bound and determined to launch on the first. And we did it.

I had the privilege of being the first live voice on 90.5 FM, following a recorded skit about the sign-on. And I have been here ever since.

I’m not retiring… yet. There is a saying that if you love your job, it isn’t work. And I do love the job. Yes, we have challenges. But it is a privilege to come to this studio, and talk to you. And I will do that as long as I can.

Thank you for being a part of this.