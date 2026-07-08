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D'Ya NoDak: My 45 years at Prairie Public

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published July 8, 2026 at 11:21 AM CDT

Forty-five years ago last week — July 2, 1981 — I started working for Prairie Public’s new radio station in Bismarck. I was hired as the news director at the ripe age of 24.

When I arrived, the new studios were under construction. Prairie Public purchased the original LDS church in Bismarck. Walls were still being constructed, equipment was on order, and it was controlled chaos. And I loved it! We were less than two months from the initial broadcast, which was scheduled for September 1.

Of course, there were a few hiccups along the way. But the station manager, Edi Kjos, was bound and determined to launch on the first. And we did it.

I had the privilege of being the first live voice on 90.5 FM, following a recorded skit about the sign-on. And I have been here ever since.

I’m not retiring… yet. There is a saying that if you love your job, it isn’t work. And I do love the job. Yes, we have challenges. But it is a privilege to come to this studio, and talk to you. And I will do that as long as I can.

Thank you for being a part of this.
Local News
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
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