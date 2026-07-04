© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Dakota working to reduce the 'error rate' in the SNAP program

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published July 4, 2026 at 5:45 AM CDT
ND Dept. of Health and Human Services
New EBT card

Under the “Big Beautiful Bill” Congress passed, some states may have to start paying a portion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program.

“SNAP” provides help to low income families. The new provision says states with an error rate of 6 percent or higher will have to start paying a portion of those benefit cost.

North Dakota is one of those states. But the state’s Department of Health and Human Services is working to reduce that error rate.

"The payment error rate is simply a measurement of of math," said the Department's interim Economic Assistance Director, Rebecca Askins. "It doesn't mean there was fraudulent benefit. It simply means a miscalculation, or a simple error, that has resulted in a variance in highly complex federal formulas."

Askins says DHS is now working to modernize the process, to prevent future errors, and is standing up a dedicated “Case Improvement Unit.”

"We are fully committed to accuracy, and insuring those federal nutrition benefits reach eligible families," Askins said. "We also have some time, in order to try and mitigate. We have the full 2026 fiscal year to finalize our numbers, and potentially eliminate any cost share."
Tags
Local News North Dakota Human Services
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate
Related Content