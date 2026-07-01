State Historical Society reveals 'North Dakota 250 Road Trip'

As part of the America 250 commemoration, the state Historical Society has unveiled a new exhibit, at the Heritage Center.

It’s called “North Dakota 250 Road Trip: Our American Story.”

"As we developed the exhibit, a theme began to emerge," said State Historical Society director Bill Peterson. "And that was journeys moving, and the very American idea of getting on the open road."

Peterson said the exhibit highlights that North Dakota has long been in the North American story.

"From early trade networks to immigration, military readiness and innovation in agriculture, our state has played an essential role in the development of the United States. Our goal is for you to see yourselves reflected in this exhibit."

Peterson said the society staff selected a number of stories and artifacts that he says illuminate both movement and meaning.

"From the railroad conductor's uniform to a drone used in modern military work, the UND-built space suit, and of course, artifacts that connect our past to the present," said Peterson.

Peterson saiid stories of Native Americans and European settlers are included, as well as the lighter side of the state’s promotional history.

"Quirky buttons, Mr. Bubble packaging to a capsule of pure North Dakota air — it's there," Peterson said.