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D'Ya NoDak: Live coverage of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library grand opening

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published June 30, 2026 at 1:46 PM CDT

Prairie Public will provide live coverage of the public opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora on Saturday, July 4.

We’ll be on the air for two hours, as the Library opens. They are expecting a big crowd for this – hotels in Medora are full, and people are being asked to park in Fryburg (east of Medora) and take shuttles to the library. The shuttles are free.

Tune in to our radio service Saturday, July 4, from 11am-1pm Central.

And here's a picture of some of our fans

They were outside my window one morning.

two rabbits foraging outside a window.

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Local News D'Ya NoDak?
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
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