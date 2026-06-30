ND Sober Ride for the Red River Valley Fair

Visitors to the Red River Valley Fair this year will have an option to receive a discount on a safe ride home via the LYFT app.

ND Sober Ride is offering ten dollar off discount codes to fairgoers for one ride. Kelly Aberle is Impaired Driving Program Manager with the North Dakota Department of Transportation Safety Division. She says this is the fifth year ND Sober Ride has been offered at the fair.

"Since we did the launch in 2021, it has provided more than 4,500 rides statewide - so it's gaining visibility. In 2025, we had 119 fairgoers use the ND Sober Ride code."

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs remains one of the leading contributors to serious injury and fatal crashes in North Dakota.

Aberle says the discounted rides are sponsored by AAA. Riders can enter the code VZRRVF26 in their LYFT apps. The code is available through July 12, or while supplies last.

Aberle says there is a designated pick-up and drop-off area for ND Sober Ride and other ride share and taxi services on the north side of the fairgrounds at Gate 3 in the North Gate Lot.