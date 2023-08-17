Jones resigning as HHS director

State Health and Human Services Commissioner Chris Jones has resigned.

Jones is leaving state government to become a vice-president and senior fellow at The Cicero Institute, a non-partisan organization that works with state Legislatures to promote innovative health care policy.

Jones led the merger of the separate departments of Health and Human Services to become HHS. He had been the director of Human Services prior to that integration. He had replaced Maggie Anderson at DHS in 2017.

Jones’ last day is September 15th. Governor Burgum has named HHS Deputy Commissioner Sara Stolt as interim commissioner, effective September 16th.