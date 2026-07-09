© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PSC to hold formal hearing on a wind farm re-power plan

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:09 AM CDT

The Public Service Commission will hold a hearing on the re-power of a wind farm in Ward County.

It’s the Prairie Winds ND 1 project, south of Minot. It's owned by Basin Electric Power Cooperative.

The project had originally been approved in 2009. It was comprised of 7 turbines, rated at 115.5 megawatts.

Basin filed for the repower in May of this year, to remove and replace the existing 1.5 megawatt turbines.

"They want to replace them with 1.6 megawatt generator technology," said Commissioner Jill Kringstad. "It includes new rotator diameter blades, hubs and gear boxes. Existing towers and foundations and turbine locations will be reused, so the project will not affect the layout, or expand the site boundary."

Kringstad said this is the first time since she’s been on the Commission that there is going to be a formal hearing on a wind farm repower.

"Typically, in the past, I think there have been informal hearings for repowering cases," Kringstad said. "For this one, there's been some interest in it."

Kringstad said the PSC did receive a formal request for a hearing.

"So we just said, based on the interest that we're hearing, we're just going ahead and scheduling a formal hearing," said Kringstad.

That hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 20th at 9 am at the Sleep Inn and Suites in Minot.
Tags
Local News wind power
Dave Thompson
Dave Thompson has been saying "good morning" to public radio listeners in North Dakota since 1981, and under his watch, Prairie Public’s radio service has won more than 150 awards for news reporting. You can contact Dave at dthompson@prairiepublic.org.
See stories by Dave Thompson
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate
Related Content