2025 a 'good year' for sunflowers

Prairie Public | By Dave Thompson
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:23 AM CST
Courtesy National Sunflower Association

How was 2025 for sunflower growers?

"It was a great year for sunflower," said National Sunflower Association Executive Director John Sandbakken. "We set a new national record for yield here in the US, at almost 2000 pounds."

Sandbakken said sunflower acreage rebounded.

"About 100 percent from where we were last year," Sandbakken said. "North Dakota is back up over a billion pounds of production, and overall, it's looking well."

North Dakota is the nation's top sunflower producer.

And the outlook for 2026?

"Based on what I'm hearing from seed companies and growers, I'm thinking that our acreage will increase, maybe about 5 to 10 percent more in acres," Sandbakken said. "Our stocks are really low. We need more seed production, and looking forward to that in 2026."

Sandbakken said for the most part, tariffs didn't really affect sunflowers, because most of the crop is used in the US.
Dave Thompson
